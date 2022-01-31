The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade will return on Fat Tuesday with a new route.
The parade will now begin at the intersection of Highway 59 and Beach Boulevard. The route heads east on Beach Boulevard and ends at State Park Road.
The parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.
Traffic changes related to the parade include:
- West Gulf Place beach access and parking lot will be closed. Parking will only be available for parade participants and float setup.
- 8 a.m.
- West Beach Boulevard (Highway 182 west) will be closed between Highway 59 and West 3rd street for the staging of the parade.
- 9:45 a.m.
- Access to East Beach Boulevard (Highway 182) via Highway 59 will be closed.
- Access to East Beach Boulevard via East 1st, East 2nd and East 4th street will be closed.
- Traffic headed westbound on East Beach Boulevard near the Gulf State Park Pier will be diverted to State Park Road (Highway 135) for access to Highway 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.