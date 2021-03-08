Dozens of schools across the south are letting out for spring break over the next few weeks and many of those students will be heading to Alabama beaches. Gulf Shores is once again prohibiting alcohol anywhere on its beaches for the duration of spring break. Many have noticed the effect the ban has had over time.

“There’s definitely been a transformation over the last couple of years with less larger groups of people coming out here and partying,” said Derek Clenin.

Clenin and his family have been coming to Gulf Shores beaches for years and he sees the difference today versus the time before alcohol was banned during spring break. As a father of three, he said the change is welcome.

“I’ve seen a lot more of the wagons with the kid’s toys in them, bringing their kids and I feel like larger families are coming down with even in-laws. We’ve got our in-laws here,” Clenin said. “They feel more comfortable out here on the beach.”

This is the sixth year Gulf Shores has banned alcohol on the beach during spring break. The area between the sand dunes and the water is affected by the ordinance. The ban started with an emergency ordinance declaration in 2016 after police had several problems dealing with disorderly and drunk congregations of spring breakers. Since then, the message has gotten out. Gulf Shores still gets a fair share of college students on break, but officials tell us disturbances are at a minimum and families now dominate much of the beach.

“The businesses that are now seeing the families come to the beach and the restaurants are now getting more business from families versus the kids that pack eight to ten to twelve to a room and eat at McDonalds and go to the convenience stores and really it’s more about that type of environment,” explained Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores.

This was the goal of city leaders from the onset and some visitors who used to avoid Gulf Shoes this time of year now look forward to it, saying they’ve seen a big difference. The Johnson family from Texas said they came back to Gulf Shores for this very reason.

“The biggest appeal, it’s the family environment. It’s nice and calm. I’m able to bring my family in and we are able to enjoy ourselves.”

There are fewer students expected this year because some colleges and universities, including Alabama and Auburn have either cancelled spring break or replaced it with wellness days spread out over the next couple months.