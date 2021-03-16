Red flags continue to fly at Alabama beaches Tuesday, March 16, 2021. It was a very busy weekend for lifeguards in Gulf Shores with 18 water rescues due to rip currents. There were plenty of students and families already there for spring break and Tuesday, the rough waters were quite a temptation despite those red flags.

It was a near picture perfect day with sunny skies and warm temps into mid-afternoon. A busy Tuesday beach-day in March was a sure sign spring break was here. A sign many of those families and students weren’t thrilled to see was the red flags waving over the beachfront. For others, not so much.

“We did some swimming. We didn’t really know what the red flags meant,” said Chase Marchand of Oak River, MN. “We saw some white flags on the road…not local so we just kind of went in.”

A red flag means hazardous conditions due to high surf or strong currents and beach safety officials recommend staying out of the water. Lifeguards patrolled the beaches, keeping an eye out for anyone who might need help and educating those who would listen. Rip currents can catch even the strongest of swimmers off guard and officials want those entering the water to stay aware and know what to do if caught in a rip current.

“When people get caught in that, the main thing they want to do is not to panic and then to call and wave for help if possible and if they’re able to, just float on their back and then swim parallel once they feel the current stop pulling them,” explained Beach Safety Supervisor for the city of Gulf Shores, Joethan Phillips. “Swim parallel and then back to shore. Don’t try and swim back in the rip current because it will tire you out.”

Many said Tuesday was the first day since they arrived it wasn’t either cold or raining and they were taking full advantage of a break in the weather, but carefully.

“It’s uh…it’s definitely strong and you want to keep a close eye on your kiddos. Keep them close. Waist deep is about too deep,” Charles Humphrey said with a laugh.

“We got here pretty early, sat on the beach all day, got in the water a little bit,” said Mississippi State student, Hanna Scott. “It’s a little cold but it’s nice to have the sun shining and enjoy the beach day for the time being.”

Scot and her friends were scheduled to check out and head back to Starkville, MS on Wednesday but decided to extend their stay to avoid severe weather making its way through Mississippi and into Alabama late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Beach safety officials said if the weather gets severe enough to cause heavy surf, lightning, and tornado threats, they could post double red flags by Wednesday afternoon, making it illegal to enter the water.