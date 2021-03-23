The weather could be better for those visiting Baldwin County beaches for spring break. After just a couple days of yellow flag conditions, red flags were once again posted Tuesday, March 23, 2021. On top of that, heavy rain is in the forecast for the next few days. Despite all that, folks visiting Gulf Shores were determined to make the best of it.

Strong onshore winds blew all day, building dangerous surf and creating potentially hazardous rip currents. Beachgoers from as far away as Arkansas and Indiana enjoyed themselves before clouds and rain began to threaten. For some, that meant braving the water, at least in the shallows, while others went deeper despite the warning flags. For Lanaueia Ely that meant staying out of the water completely.

“I wanted to go in the water, but the wind is like…it’s very windy out here,” Ely said. “I mean, I hope nobody’s out there right now because look how bad the waves ae going.”

Others also found ways to stay entertained that didn’t involve getting wet, like digging in the sand or playing spike ball with friends. As for the next few days, folks said they’ll be looking for more indoor activities to pass the time. One group on spring break from Indiana said the pending weather won’t bother them.

“You know, it snowed like a week before I came here so I’m fine with it but the rain kind of is a bummer,” said Jayden Wible from Hobart High School in Indiana. “It is something that is definitely going to affect it a little bit but I’m going to make the most of it regardless.”

Rip currents were the big risk here and public safety officials said the best thing our visitors to the beach can do is heed any warnings.

“The message to the visitors is that we want to make sure that first, they are aware of threats and hazards associated with our storm and weather pattern for this week,” said Baldwin County EMA Director, Zach Hood. “We don’t want it to discourage them from shop local. Be local. This is a great time to enjoy our local businesses.”

That’s just what most visitors said they intended to do.

Hood also had a warning for locals who live along the Fish River basin. He said because this will be the first big rain event since Hurricane Sally, homeowners should be especially watchful of any flood warnings because the river flow patterns could have changed.