Gulf Shores to widen Highway 59, build freestanding pedestrian bridge across ICW

The City of Gulf Shores hoping to make it much easier to get around for drivers and pedestrians.

Its all thanks to forty million dollars of outside funding, from BUILD and Restore Act funds, along with twenty million additional dollars from the city.

The first orders of business are widening Highway 59, and building a freestanding pedestrian bridge across the intracoastal waterway.

That bridge would link North and South Waterway Village, and end right between Tacky Jacks and Big Beach Brewery, as city engineers look to move a portion of Canal Road to improve traffic.

"We have a tremendous amount of traffic, and this pedestrian bridge is going to make it a lot safer for our bikers and walkers and joggers to get over the ICW," said Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman.

This new pedestrian bridge would take the place of the walkway on the W.C. Holmes Bridge, making room for an additional southbound lane on Highway 59.

"We've got to make the quality of life sustainable for our permanent residents, and in addition we have to accomodate our visitors, and make sure when they come to visit us they want to come back," said Acreman.

Work on the projects are expected to start in about a year, and take two years to finish.

Acreman says work must be finished in 5 years as a stipulation of the grant.

The city is asking for your input on the project through the end of the month.

For a link to a survey, click here.