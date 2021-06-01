GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Gulf Shores will host a neighborhood meeting for the Laguna Cove Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) Restoration Project on Thursday June 3, at 4 p.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center.

Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project and provide input on how the site will be restored.

According to Gulf Shores officials, in 2019 the city received $4.4 million in NRDA funding from the Alabama Department of Natural Resources for the acquisition and protection of 53 undeveloped acres of property on the south shore of Little Lagoon near the west end of West Beach Boulevard. The city has acquired the property and is currently planning the habitat restoration work and the design of limited, passive recreational access facilities.

The goals of the project are to conserve and restore natural resources and provide limited outdoor recreation opportunities. The property has 6,100 feet of shoreline on Little Lagoon and significant areas of critical wetlands and dune habitats.

According to the city, these areas will be protected and restored in coordination with State and Federal agencies as part of the implementation plan with ADCNR.

The city says passive recreational uses will include birding, kayaking, nature trails, wetland boardwalks and interpretive educational areas.