ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --Last night the City of Orange Beach and Gulf State Park entered into a historic 20-year agreement to provide guests and residents with a better beach-going experience.

The partnership is supposed to increase the efficiency of maintenance and service activities for select locations within the park, including four beach access areas, 14 miles of trails and various park access points.

Highlights from the partnership include continued routine maintenance at the Romar Beach, Cotton Bayou, Alabama Point and Shell Beach access areas and associated restrooms. Beach grooming and sand raking will continue at those beaches as well. The agreement also ensures the presence of lifeguards at the beaches during peak seasons and other high- demand times throughout the year.

In addition to routine maintenance of the 14 miles of Gulf State Park trails located in Orange Beach, the partnership makes possible the expansion of the Park’s trail system with the potential for future access to the Gulf Oak Ridge Trail from Orange Beach’s Wildlife Center.

Beginning Friday, April 23, 2021, the partnership will also allow Orange Beach residents, as defined by the City of Orange Beach, the ability to park for no charge at paid beach access parking areas operated by Gulf State Park.

For more information about the paid-parking locations, including parking rates and how Orange Beach residents can obtain a no charge pass, visit https://www.alapark.com/sites/default/files/202104/GSP%20paid%20parking%20FAQ%20-%204-21-2021.pdf