Gulf Shores Ala. (WALA) - The Boys Leadership Institute: Dare on to Be Your Best program took place over the weekend at at the Learning Campus at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores Alabama.
Twenty-one young men participated in the program over the weekend. The Boys Leadership Institute is designed for boys ages 13-16 to build leadership capacity in the areas of financial literacy and budgeting, emotional intelligence, time management, motivation, self-worth, public speaking, and more. This program is hosted by The Maynard 4 Foundation.
The Maynard 4 Foundation is a national organization extending various resources in the interest of furthering education, health equity, culture, and social justice. The Boys Leadership Institute: Dare on to Be Your Best program seeks to serve as a champion for those of all backgrounds who are in need within the United States, so that all may thoroughly and equally share in the American dream.
