GULF SHORES, Ala. --Gulf State Park is making improvements to some of the beachfront parks and work should be finished before spring break.
Cotton Bayou Public Beach is the first to have the renovations. Both boardwalks and the railing throughout the park are being replaced. Crews are putting the final touches on the east boardwalk right now. It's been extended by more than 120 feet and will be DAD compliant.
The ramp will make the beach and waterfront much more accessible. The west boardwalk will also be replaced with the staircase there running straight north and south.
The project is being paid for through the park's maintenance fund and park officials say the improvements were sorely needed.
Gary Ellis of Gulf State Park says "The first thing is safety. We're always concerned about our guests and their safety, so the transport...being able to get on and off and so forth, to get from the parking lot down to the beach and not have decayed materials that are subject to tripping and falling and things of that nature."
Park officials say the work should be finished at Cotton Bayou by the end of next week. After that, crews will move to Romar Public Access to begin similar improvements.
