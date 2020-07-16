Gulf State Park Pier now to re-open in mid-to-late August

Anglers will have to wait a little bit longer for Gulf State Park Pier to re-open.
Gulf State Park closed their pier for a major renovation, and just announced it will not reopen until more than a month later than originally planned.
The park says they’ve made major strides with installing new hand-railing, decking, and their new handicapped accessible observation deck, but coronavirus and Tropical Storm Cristobal have set them behind schedule.
They say due to the discovery of deteriorating water, plumbing, and electricity lines, they will be re-opening in mid to late August.
Stick with us on air and online for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.