Gulf State Park Pier suffers major damage from Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Just days before it was scheduled to reopen to the public after a major renovation, the Gulf State Park Pier now sits in shambles.
A photograph from a Coast Guard helicopter crew shows the pier missing several sections near its end.
Crews were putting the finishing touches on the $2.4 million project to restore and improve the pier.
The popular Gulf Coast landmark has been closed since Mother’s Day weekend while all of the wood on the pier was replaced, and a second deck was built at the end.
It was scheduled to have its ribbon-cutting before the end of the month.
The pier was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan on the same date 16 years ago: September 16, 2004.
It was rebuilt and reopened five years later in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.