GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The pier at Gulf State Park will close for two months as crews start work on a $2.4 million renovation project.
It has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pier will be closed from May 11 through mid-July.
According to Gulf State Park, the renovation will replace the wooden decking and handrails with Ipe boards and create a new observation deck at the end of the pier. The 50-foot by 18-foot elevated deck will be built above the existing octagon at the south end of the pier. There will be an elevator to make it handicap accessible.
Pier offices, restrooms, the bait shop, and the concession area will also be refurbished.
The project was approved and funded by the Natural Resource Damage Assessment Program, Alabama Trustee Implementation Group.
