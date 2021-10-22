GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Dive For Debris – the Gulf State Park Underwater Pier Cleanup for 2021 -- is happening Sunday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. until noon.
The pier will be closed to fishing during the cleanup.
If divers want to help, they can register through Saturday afternoon. But they need to do it through the park email system.
Once registered they will get an email packet for their free tank of air and parking pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.