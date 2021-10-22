GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Dive For Debris – the Gulf State Park Underwater Pier Cleanup for 2021 -- is happening Sunday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The pier will be closed to fishing during the cleanup.

If divers want to help, they can register through Saturday afternoon. But they need to do it through the park email system.

Once registered they will get an email packet for their free tank of air and parking pass.