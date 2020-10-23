FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is inviting guests to come and experience all your Halloween fun in one place.
The park has everything from scare zones for the brave at heart to kid-friendly activities. They say there is something thrilling for everyone.
OWA Island Movie Night
Join us under the stars for free Island Movie Night on OWA’s Island Amphitheater every Saturday night in October
Time: 7 pm
October 24 - Insidious
October 31 - IT
Classic Fright Night Movie
Catch your favorite frightful Halloween Classics playing at the OWA Theater on Wednesday night
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: $10 per person
October 28 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Park After Dark
Join OWA Saturdays and Sundays inside The Park at OWA for a variety of kid-friendly events and activities including trick-or-treating with special characters and even a special hay maze.
Date: Saturday and Sunday thru November 8
Time: 5:00 - 7:00 pm
Hyde School Musical
Rock the graveyard with Hyde School Musical. A Halloween song and dance adventure appropriate for the whoe family.
Date: Saturdays and Sundays thru November 8th
Time: 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 pm
Town of Terror presents FEAR FEST
Face your inner fears with four socially distanced walk thru haunts.
Dates: Saturdays and Sundays thru November 8th
Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
For additional information visit their website https://visitowa.com/explore/halloween-at-owa/
