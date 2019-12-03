GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Hangout Music Festival has revealed its 2020 lineup.
The festival in Gulf Shores will be held May 15-17, 2020.
Among the top acts will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marsh Mello and Lana Del Rey.
Others will include Cage the Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis the Child, The Head and the Heart, T-Pain and Moon Taxi.
