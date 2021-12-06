GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Hangout Music Festival has announced its artist lineup for the return of the Gulf Shores event in 2022.

The headliners will include Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Zane Brown, Zedd, Maren Morris, Illenium, Leon Bridges and Louis the Child.

Pre-sale begins this Friday, Dec. 10.

See the Hangout Fest website for more information and additional artists.

The three-day event is happening May 20-22, 2022.