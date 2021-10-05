FAIRPHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Heavy rains in recent days have resulted in an estimated 100,000 to 250,000 gallons of sewage spilling into area waterways Monday through today.

Areas affected by the spills include the Grand Hotel Lift Station, Lakewood Lift Station, Johnson and Young Street, Fairfield Lift Station, east of the Sun Lift Station/manhole, Valley Street Lift Station, South Section Lift Station, Thompson Hall Lift Station/manhole, Morphy Avenue manhole, Azalea Ridge Lift Station and Rohr Lift Station, according to the Fairhope Water and Wastewater Department.

Waterways affected by the spills include Mobile Bay, Point Clear Creek, Tatumville Gully, Cowpen Creek and Waterhole Branch.

Officials said residents thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near these waters and wash hands after handling fish or seafood. Residents should also exercise caution using these waterways for recreational purposes.