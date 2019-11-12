Law enforcement is adding extra security to several school campuses in Bay Minette following a weekend threat made targeting Baldwin County High School.
This all comes after police say a 17-year-old was arrested for making the threat online.
Bay Minette Police say the former male student threatened to shoot up Baldwin County High School.
We're told the former student is charged with making a terroristic threat and was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center in Baldwin county.
Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert Jr. says the student hadn’t been enrolled at BCHS in at least a year, and had no weapons on him when he was taken into custody this weekend.
Chief Tolbert says his department and Mobile FBI were able to make a quick arrest thanks to the BCHS school resource officer, who was familiar with the student and able to quickly diffuse the situation and threat.
“What our message is, just don’t do it. Its not worth it, its not going to be a good ending for that individual. Again, we’re going to take it seriously, and if we can, make an arrest, and prosecute it to the fullest extent," said Chief Tolbert.
Officials say for the rest of the week additional officers will be on the campus of Baldwin County High School and the three other school campuses in Bay Minette to make sure students and staff feel safe.
