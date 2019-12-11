ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- There is heightened security at Robertsdale High School Wednesday.
A Baldwin County school system spokesperson tells FOX10 News there was something written on the bathroom wall at Robertsdale High that was concerning so police are investigating.
If you're taking your kids to school there, you may notice there is extra police presence.
The principal made a call out to parents so they would be aware.
The Robertsdale Police Department posted the following message on social media:
"We are aware of the threat that was made regarding Robertsdale High School. Investigative efforts are underway to locate the source. At this time, the threat is deemed as non credible, however there are extra security precautions being taken. There will be an increased police presence in and around the schools as needed."
