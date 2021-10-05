Daphne, Ala. (WALA) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Daphne tonight to celebrate and raise money for Baldwin county’s drug court program.

The program has helped save thousands of lives since it was founded back in 2007.

And the man responsible Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters says it’s one of the things he's most proud of.

"It's hard. It's very hard to do it on your own. We have such a great support group here with the resources that we need to help people who need help getting clean and sober, and staying clean and sober," Wilters said.

College football hall of famer, Heisman Trophy winner and mental health advocate Herschel Walker was the special guest.

He told his life story hoping to inspire others to get through their issues.

But he wasn’t the only guest. Two people who have directly benefitted from the court also told their story.

"I'm not from Baldwin county. So, I didn't know at the time that when you catch a felony drug charge, you come in the courtroom for drug court. I walked in not knowing that's what I was there for. I remember Judge Taylor giving his speech. It was everything I needed to hear," Heather Holden said.

“This program gave me the opportunity to get a life. I used for almost 30 years of my life. It gave me the opportunity to do something better with my life," Marshall Metz said.

And both of them are helping others by working in the treatment field. And if they’re stories can help just one person, they feel like this is a success.

“Nobody was there that could help me. Now realizing that there are people out there that are willing to help. That's the important thing. It's about the struggle and about breaking the stigma of addiction also," Metz said.

"It's just amazing to know that there is help out there. Especially around the community and in this community. There are people willing to help as long as people like me are willing to take that step and change their lives," Holden said.

They’ve reached over 10,000 middle school students with their educational programs. And after Tuesday night, they hope to be able to reach a lot more.