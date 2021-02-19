BALDWIN COUNTY, AL, February 19, 2021 – Higbee Road paving is now complete, officials announced Friday.
Higbee Road was the last major dirt road on the Eastern Shore maintained by Baldwin County. Higbee Road runs between Highway 104 and Highway181 and is a total of 2.5 miles long, 1.75 miles of which was dirt.
Due to rapid development on the Eastern Shore, including construction and growth of Saint Michael Catholic High School, Higbee Road has experienced a large increase in traffic volume.
The Baldwin County Commission prioritized and funded $500K of this project in 2020. The County worked to acquire the necessary right-of-way which was donated by adjacent landowners saving Baldwin County over $300K.
The new alignment of the road eliminated a sharp curve that was a potential safety concern due to higher volumes of traffic. The Baldwin County Highway Department was also able to complete this work despite COVID and Hurricane Sally challenges.
