High rip current risk along northern Gulf beaches as spring breakers flock to coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A high risk of rip currents began along the Alabama and Northwest Florida coasts Tuesday night, with the dangerous surf conditions expected to continue through the week.
Lifeguards tell FOX10 News they'll likely put up single red flags Wednesday morning, warning people of the high risk. With spring breakers in town, lifeguards are hoping no one will jump in to the Gulf, unaware of one of the area's greatest dangers.
Over the past 20 years, along the Alabama and Northwest Florida coast, rip currents have accounted for more deaths than hurricanes, tornadoes, and lighting combine, the National Weather Service says.
With a high rip current risk in effect, the surf is dangerous for all levels of swimmers and life threatening rip currents are likely.
