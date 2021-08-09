Daphne, Ala. (WALA)-- Friday night lights will be burning bright next week, and teams across Baldwin and Mobile counties have already hit the field this summer, ready to tackle this year's football season.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, what will football season look like?

Daphne High School's head football coach Kenny King said this year is looking better than last.

"We don't temperature check every time we hit the building," said Coach King. "I remember last year, we were in two-a-days, and we had to do a temperature check that morning, and come back and do another check that afternoon. It's kind of eased up, but of course, we want to make sure that it doesn't continue to rise. Hopefully, we won't have to go backwards."

On top of that, players last year had to mask up on the sidelines and indoors. This year, masks are still required inside for players, regardless of vaccination status, but as long as the team is outside and playing football, masks can be off.

The team is soaking up every moment this season and not taking anything for granted.

"The biggest thing I told our team is you just never know," said Coach King. "The thing we strived on last year is you never know when it's your last game. You don't know if you're going to play this Friday. The other team could have to forfeit because of COVID, or we could forfeit because of COVID."

But with the school year still not back to normal, it's not bringing the team down.

"I just say it's the new norm," he said. "We adapt as coaches, as players. We're just moving forward."