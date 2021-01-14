Highway 59 expansion coming to Gulf Shores

Its so secret traffic is bumper to bumper the further south you go during the summer in Baldwin County.
Thanks to Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation, things down here will soon be a little less crowded.
Gulf Shores has just been awarded a grant of two million dollars to add an additional lane to Highway 59 South from Coastal Gateway Boulevard to Cotton Creek Drive.
This will link up with the ongoing BUILD project, which will add an additional lane from where the new grant picks up, stretching over the intracoastal waterway, to Fort Morgan Road.
Engineers say the third lane is expected to improve traffic by about thirty percent.
The city says making it easier to get to our big beach won't change the small town feel.
"This is going to really alleviate a lot of traffic congestion, make it convenient for our locals and for our visitors, and we'll still keep all the pedestrian improvements we've always had, we'll just move them over a little to make room for the traffic improvements," said Mark Acreman, Gulf Shores' Engineer.
The expansion will tie in with other projects, like the widening of a portion of Fort Morgan Road, and Coastal Gateway Boulevard, which connects 59 to the Baldwin Beach Express.
The infrastructure improvements aren't just for convenience.
They could even help save lives.
"Anything we do down here, we're going to improve the response time for first responders. If we can improve traffic congestion, we will improve our response time. We have a brand new ER coming, going to open up in May, and we're excited about that. All of this works together," said Acreman.
The project is expected to start sometime next year, and be completed sometime late 2023 or early 2024.
The City of Gulf Shores will be holding a public input meeting on the project in February.
We will let you know when the details are announced.
