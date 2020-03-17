ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You have probably noticed grocery stores low on items like meat, eggs, and toilet paper.
Some stores have instituted policies limiting the number of items each shopper can purchase. The stores have reduced hours as well in order to give employees more time to clean and disinfect the buildings and restock the shelves.
A spokesman for Rouses market telling FOX10 News she's confident that the store will be able to keep the shelves stocked during this coronavirus period.
In Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff David Morgan addressed people in the area buying more of what they need. He says it would be best to stop hoarding and that people are buying 3 times the amount of what they really need. Not only is food being hoarded but also ammunition. He states there is nothing wrong with the supply chains in the United States so people should only buy what is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.