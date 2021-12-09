Holiday season events are happening this weekend on both sides of Mobile Bay, but some events will be pushed back because of predicted wet weather.

The cities of Spanish Fort and Saraland are both rescheduling their Christmas parades for Sunday at 2 p.m. because of predicted inclement weather.

In Summerdale, meanwhile, the city's Christmas parade planned for Saturday night has been canceled.

People in Summerdale can still pay Santa a visit at Town Hall on Saturday, however. Santa will be in the house from 4 to 6 p.m.

Saraland parade details:

All units should be in place by 11 a.m. at Saraland Middle School. Cars, floats and walking units will line up in the horseshoe area in front of the school. Those who are not already on the float when it arrives at the middle school should use the back parking lot of the middle school to park and/or drop off.

Spanish Fort details:

The parade route will remain unchanged and will begin at Dillard’s and circle the shops and businesses of Eastern Shore Centre.

A Spanish Fort Fire and Rescue engine will serve as the caboose of the parade, carrying Santa Claus himself to usher in the Christmas spirit.

OTHER HOLIDAY SEASON EVENTS

The Semmes Christmas Parade rolls at 10 a.m. The annual Christmas parade hosted by the City of Semmes rolls through the streets of Semmes with floats sponsored from local businesses, churches, and community organizations. Marching bands, antique cars, riders on horseback and dance troupes accompany the floats.

All Day Christmas in Elberta -- Toy and coat drive, fun, food and making Christmas with The Gathering Place Outreach Ministry and Elberta Youth Sports Asscociation. That's all happening from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the baseball fields

The Christmas parade will line up at 4:30-5:30 and roll at 5:30 p.m. sharp. Meet on Illinois Street by the high school student parking for the lineup.

Immediately following the parade is the Elberta tree lighting. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus provided by QR code link access by Leigh Smith of La Belle Photography. There will be movies in the park as well. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served at the festival booth by the EHS FCCLA and Peer Helper clubs.

The Dawes Christmas Parade is set for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a free face painting booth and coloring sheet booth as well as cotton candy, hot chocolate, cold brew milkshakes, ice cream and Belgian Waffle Sundaes for sale. Make plans to come by with your family and friends and spend some time at Sweet Pea's while waiting to watch the Dawes Christmas Parade.

The 47th Annual Christmas on the River Boat Parade is set for dusk (about 5 p.m.) Saturday on Dog River. Boats will be judged on originality, lights and spirit. The theme this year is "Christmas Cinemas on the River." The awards ceremony will be at the Mariner Restaurant immediately after the parade.