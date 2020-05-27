The holiday weekend helping some entertainment venues in south Baldwin get back on their feet.
One of the hardest hit, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, after they were forced to close their doors on their brand new, much larger location just a week after their grand opening.
The zoo was able to re-open Saturday to holiday weekend crowds, helping offset the major loss of revenue in what is usually their peak season.
They have had to make some major adjustments like many other businesses as restrictions ease, like making the zoo one way traffic only, closing attractions, installing sneeze guards, and limiting capacity in high traffic areas like the ticket booth and gift shop.
While safety and health of visitors and staff are the top priority, the zoo must also do what they can to keep animals in top shape as well.
“There have been some cases, but its very rare that the animals actually contract COVID-19. Cats are susceptible to other types of coronavirus, and that’s where we’ve primarily seen it in the zoo world," said Joel Hamilton, Zoo Director.
If you plan on visiting the zoo, keepers encourage you to bring a mask if possible, and make sure to follow all health and safety guidelines so they can remain open.
