Homeschooled students get chance to participate in Science Fair

Homeschooled kids in Mobile and Baldwin counties are getting a chance to participate in a science fair Wednesday.
White Sands Academy hosted their very own Homeschool Science Fair Wednesday morning at PZK Hall Robertsdale, giving kids of all ages a chance to show off their projects and experience what others in the public school system are able to.
Former science teacher and homeschooling parent, Sybil Viator says its given her kids a chance to meet more kids like them, and not miss out on school experiences they otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate in as homeschooled students.
“All of their friends are excited to come in here and set up their projects, show off, see everybody, and just see what everybody else was interested in, what they chose as their projects to learn about," said Viator.
Special judges from the Exploreum, Gulf Quest and a retired school teacher were able to give students feedback on their projects and choose winners!
Prizes include free passes to the Exploreum and Gulf Quest.
