MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a large police presence at a home on Myra Drive and Angus Drive North off Pleasant Valley Road.
There are reports of a deceased individual at the scene. We're working to confirm that information.
We can confirm that homicide detectives are on the scene.
Neighbors say they heard shots late last night and discovered a body this morning around 8 a.m.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.