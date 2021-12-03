FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- They lit the tree two weeks ago and Friday night the City of Fairhope added some holiday jingle to the season.
The annual Christmas parade rolled through downtown Fairhope with hundreds of people lining the streets.
With floats, marching bands, and a whole lot more — it was Christmas come to life in the city that looks like a holiday postcard.
Depending on where people were standing on the route they got to see the parade roll by twice.
