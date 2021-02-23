Hundreds wait in line for first dose at OWA

Hundreds lined up again early Tuesday morning at OWA hoping to get their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Alabama Department of Public Health's Baldwin County vaccination clinic gave out their limited supply of first doses to those first in line.

Those few hundred available were still going quickly.

Several people we talked to say this is their second or third time trying to get their first shot.

Many of them getting here in the middle of the night to try and make the cut.

With such limited supply, some say they are starting to get more and more frustrated with the out of state license plates ahead of them.

"The state could do a lot better. They also, we've understood from other people, that they're allowing other people from other states to take our vaccine, "said Connie Bradsher, who is back waiting for the first vaccine.

Officials say since vaccines are paid for with federal dollars, they won't turn those who primarily live elsewhere away.

We're told most vaccine supply the site is now getting is for second doses.

The last vaccination clinic at OWA will be next Thursday, March 4.

Health Officials have reopened their patient portal so those needing their first dose can start scheduling appointments next month.

