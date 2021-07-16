A line of thunderstorms with heavy rain is causing havoc in parts of the FOX10 viewing area Friday afternoon.

Baldwin EMC reports early Friday afternoon that it has 1,800 meters without power in the southern part of Baldwin County because of thunderstorms.

The utility says, "Our crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. We encourage everyone to stay weather aware."

In Foley, 4.92 inches of rainfall was measured, and there are reports there of flooding over roadways. There are reports, too, of flooding at Lulu's in Gulf Shores.