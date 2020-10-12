DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – Property owners with damage from Hurricane Sally do not automatically have to accept the payout form their insurance companies.
Nearly every homeowners’ and commercial property in Alabama has a provision allowing the property owner to appeal to a panel of insurance appraisers.
Denis Rowe, who works as an appraiser for property owners, said Alabama homeowners should know their rights.
“The citizens of Alabama need to be aware that there is recourse,” he said. “There is a way for them to get a fair hearing about the true value of the loss.”
Rowe said folks should check their policies. They most likely have provisions that allow them to hire an appraiser like Rowe, vice president and partner of the Tennessee-based Howarth Group. The insurance company also gets to appoint an appraiser, and then the two of them select an umpire to resolve disputes.
Rowe said he expects to be busy in Alabama soon. But for now, he added, many people have not yet received payout offers. He said adjusters are working 12 hours a day, six days a week. Still, he added, they have not been able to assess all of the damage.
In the meantime, Rowe said, it is critical that homeowners mitigate the damage as best they can and document the damage.
“As you would well imagine, a lot of these insurance companies and their adjusters are overwhelmed,” he said. “And it could take, not just days, it could take a week, two weeks – maybe even three for somebody to get out there. And having documented the damage immediately thereafter is critical. A picture’s worth a thousand words, and you can’t take too many pictures.”
Rowe said people should try to negotiate a fair settlement with their insurance companies. But if they can’t, he added, it doesn’t have to be the end of the road. He said he has no statistics on the number of insurance claims that get appealed to appraisal panels. But he added it is not uncommon for insurers to offers less than what property owners deserve.
“I only know that from what we see that probably, you know, 70 percent of the time, estimates are short of what they should be,” she said.
Sometimes, the most contentious dispute between homeowners and their insurance companies revolve around disagreements over whether hurricane damage came from wind or flooding. If it is the latter, a typical policy does not cover the damage.
But Rowe said he has not found those disagreements to be common after Sally.
“So far, I’m seeing that there’s a very clear distinction between water damage and what’s wind. So far. “There can be some overlap on that, and that can be a challenging aspect of it.”
