BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- As Ida pushes north, mother nature’s fury is on full display.

“It is something crazy, seeing the waves that big,” said Trey Conerly. “I never thought they could get that big. Not even during a hurricane.”

By no means is Gulf Shores taking a direct hit from Ida, but the monster storm is making its presence known on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Several roads turning into rivers as Little Lagoon overflowed its banks.

“I live on Fort Morgan Road and down Fort Morgan road it’s completely flooded and if it would have hit here it would have been even worse,” said Courtney Dunn.

The storm is hitting more than 150 miles to our West, but we are still seeing a lot of wind and rain and some very strong surf.

“It’s amazing to see the Gulf now here and how far away it is that it’s churning as bad as it is here,” said Constance Long.

Hurricane Ida hitting 16 years to the day since Katrina. An anniversary nobody cares to celebrate with another storm.

“We lived through Katrina in Mississippi about an hour and a half from the coast and it being 16 years to the day we just kind of wanted to ride around and look,” Long said.