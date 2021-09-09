Relief from Baldwin County continues to head to Louisiana but officials with some local charitable organizations are warning against self-deploying, saying supplies taken into areas that are just opening back up often never make it to the ones who need them the most.

Being sympathetic neighbors, as soon as Hurricane Ida moved inland, relief efforts from Baldwin County began…some more organized than others. Those with years of experience coordinating such efforts said working with local VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) groups is a sure way of knowing your collected goods are going to the ones who need it the most.

“Baldwin County VOAD is Baldwin County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. We are all vetted, non-profit churches…programs that come together in times of disaster to work hand in hand to be good stewards of resources and to set up long-term recoveries,” said Prodisee Pantry executive director, Deann Servos.

In addition to her responsibilities at Prodisee Pantry, Servos is also leading a VOAD relief effort which will take much-needed supplies to Louisiana. Relief efforts by Saunders Yachtworks in Gulf Shores and Knights of Columbus of Daphne have both seen an outpouring of support from area schools and individuals. Marty Felsman with the Knights of Columbus grew up in south Louisiana and has friends there he wants to help. The Knights of Columbus Hall in Larose, Louisiana was damaged but is salvageable. What was going to go directly there will now be shipped from Prodisee Friday, September 10, 2021.

“We learned from experienced people that have done this before that self-deployment is not the right way to do it,” explained Felsman. “You can help some people but in the long run, it ends up causing confusion and a lot of waste.”

Felsman is confident his friends and others south of New Orleans will get what they need, even if not from his collection effort. VolunteerLouisiana.gov will be receiving Friday’s shipment of food, water, and other critical supplies. It will then be dispersed through vetted organizations there.

“If you have a small community that has a hundred twenty-five residents, they will send what is needed for those one hundred twenty-five residents. That’s different than sending it in to where there’s twelve thousand households, so they can adjust because these small towns down on the boot, down on the coast of Louisiana are much smaller. Their needs will be great and for a longer time. That’s why it’s important to work in an organized fashion, so that they’re not left behind,” Servos explained.

There are other great ways you can help. Care Cards are a great way to show support and lift up someone’s spirits in a tough time. Maybe your child can write a note and draw a pretty picture. Gift cards are also one of the best things you can buy right now. Not only will the money help someone in need but it will be spent in that community and help to get the economy back on its feet. Both can be dropped off at Prodisee Pantry on Highway 31 in Spanish Fort during regular business hours.