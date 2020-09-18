Hurricane Sally claims second life, as tree trunk falls on Foley man helping clear road

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man died after a tree trunk fell on him as he was helping clear a road Wednesday morning, bringing the Hurricane Sally death count up to two.
Joel Razo, 39, leaves behind a wife and two children, his wife tells FOX10 News.
The accident happened after Hurricane Sally blew through Baldwin County, bringing down hundreds of trees and power lines. Razo, who wanted to help a man clear the road of debris in front of his house, grabbed his chainsaw and began taking down limbs when the accident happened. Razo was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Razo's wife, Alice, heartbroken and traumatized by the incident, is hoping for help paying for her husband's funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, you can do so by clicking on this GoFundMe page.
