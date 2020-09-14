GULF SHORES, Ala (WALA) -- People along the coast are extra anxious as they await Hurricane Sally.
Evacuations in Gulf Shores are not mandatory, but in some places, they are recommended.
The dangerous and potentially deadly surf is making its presence known on Gulf Shores Beach as Hurricane Sally sits just offshore.
“Tomorrow will be the worst that I have seen if I come out tomorrow to look at it, but I probably won’t,” said Kerri Manuel.
With the approaching storm many are planning to stay put despite the recommendation for those in coastal areas and any place that is known to flood to leave.
“I’m not as concerned for myself, but my friends and family that live on the water I’m hoping that they are getting out and evacuating if they need too,” Manuel said.
Most businesses along the water in Gulf Shores have cleaned up and then closed up.
While some people are not concerned, they are taking precautions.
“We’ve got enough food and water at home so we’re fine with that,” said Yvonne Gilliland. “We’ll keep our devices charged up.”
“If they notify us we’re going to lose our power, we would evacuate,” said Larry Gilliland.
“I feel like where we are we are prepared and we’re ready for it,” said Erin Seymour. “We did go to the grocery store and did get some extra groceries and if we need to change our plans we can, but for right now I feel comfortable.”
