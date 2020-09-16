GULF SHORES, Ala (WALA) -- Hurricane Sally pounded southern Baldwin County as the eye wall moved through early Wednesday morning.
Slow-moving Sally packed a powerful punch overnight with fierce winds and non-stop rounds of heavy rain.
“It was like a rough flight, international flight, for about 6-7 hours of just bouncing,” said Bruce Schrer.
It did not take long for Sally to cause problems in Gulf Shores.
Before the eye wall tore through, power was knocked out in the area, including for us on live TV.
Schrer and his wife rode out the storm just across from the beach. Their home was spared, but they were concerned.
“We came from downstairs, put mattresses into a hallway which is in between two rooms and we spent most of the evening there,” he said.
Some homes and businesses in Gulf Shores saw significant damage, as roofs and other objects were ripped off.
On Highway 59 near Waterville, the road was impassable for most of the day, but some still tested their luck.
With all the damage around, Schrer was lucky, but he says he has learned a lesson.
“At 72 years old I don’t think I’ll rely on staying even if it’s a CAT 1 in the future,” he said. “Even though we know we don’t flood with that.”
Power is out to many homes in southern Baldwin County and officials say it could be sometime till everyone gets their electricity back.
