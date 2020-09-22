ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA)-- In Baldwin County hundreds of hurricane victims have been blessed with meals they didn’t have to go searching for thanks to the help of a non-profit group called Operation BBQ Relief, deployed in Orange Beach, working with the city and surrounding communities to bring food to people in hard hit areas.
For residents like Max and Marilyn King, dinner came to them on Tuesday night, without needing to ask.
“You don’t know what it’s like not to have it until you aint got it,” said Marilyn King.
In the midst of a chaotic time, it’s truly food for the soul, filling their hearts along the way.
“I mean we’ve been blessed. and that freed us up to do all this work we had five days that we been trying to get trees up.”
Through this weekend volunteers will be hard at work all day long, packing thousands of servings of fresh, hot food for people in need at their command center at The Wharf.
“Barbecue is a national pastime and it’s a normalcy of your life and so if what we can do is provide a hot barbecue meal to someone and can take their mind off their troubles and burdens for five or ten minutes a day and provide just that little bit of normalcy” said Dewayne Daniel with Operation BBQ Relief.
Like a well oiled machine, an army of people from several organizations plating veggies and meat into to-go boxes.
In Orange Beach city workers have stepped in to help deliver, driving vans stacked with boxes of food, making their way through the community stopping to offer a meal to every person they come across.
“These people aren’t stopping to eat, so this way we’re gonna stop and we’re gonna get food in their hand, a warm cup of coffee, a bottle of water and they can keep on working” said Jonathan Langston who works for the city.
Along with a warm meal, city employees are digging deeper by asking the people they come across what more they might need, to make sure they can get them those resources.
Operation BBQ Relief plans to continue cooking thousands of meals through this weekend.
They are seeking local volunteers to help them.
If you’re interested visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.