I-10 ax

A pickup truck crashed along I-10 East in Baldwin County when the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to the Loxley Police Department.

 Byron Day, FOX10 News

Interstate 10 East has reopened to traffic Monday afternoon between the Loxley and Malbis exits in Baldwin County. Lanes were temporarily closed to traffic while a medical helicopter was called in to assist someone on the interstate.

Loxley PD tells FOX10 News a single-vehicle wreck happened after the driver went into cardiac arrest and lost control of his vehicle. The scene has been cleared.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.