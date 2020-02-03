Interstate 10 East has reopened to traffic Monday afternoon between the Loxley and Malbis exits in Baldwin County. Lanes were temporarily closed to traffic while a medical helicopter was called in to assist someone on the interstate.
Loxley PD tells FOX10 News a single-vehicle wreck happened after the driver went into cardiac arrest and lost control of his vehicle. The scene has been cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.