UPDATE: The accident on the I-10 Bayway has been cleared.
EARLIER FROM ALEA: A multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:32 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, has caused a road closure. Interstate 10 westbound at the 31 mile marker in Baldwin County is currently shutdown because of the crash. ALDOT is on scene and diverting traffic to Exit 35, the Daphne exit. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and assisting with traffic control. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
