A two-vehicle traffic crash occurred at approximately 3:09 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of an Ohio woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Ciara Cole O’hara, 30, of Cincinnati, was fatally injured when a 2002 Freightliner driven by, David H. Leon, 45, of San Benito, Texas, struck the 2006 Lexus ES driven by O’hara, ALEA said in a news release.
O’hara was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near mile marker 38, approximately seven miles north of the Bay Minette city limits.
Troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
