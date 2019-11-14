"I was frozen": Alleged victim describes ride with Baldwin Lyft driver, accused of exposing himself

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The woman who says her Foley Lyft driver began sexually gratifying himself as she and her infant son rode in his backseat says she's thankful she or her son weren't hurt during the alleged incident.
"I was just in a state of shock," 19-year-old Rachel Ann Piazza, said. "At first I thought this has to be joke, this can't be real, and that's when I started recording. I felt scared. I didn't know if he was trying to hurt me."
Foley police arrested the Lyft driver, John Robertson, 66, on Wednesday and charged him with indecent exposure, which is a misdemeanor.
During the Lyft ride Tuesday morning, Piazza recorded video appearing to show Piazza sexually gratifying himself from the driver's seat, police say. When Piazza got out of the car, she says she saw Robertson's genitals.
Piazza, who feared the ride could take a violent turn, says when she reached her destination, she quickly reached over and grabbed her son and his car seat. She tells FOX10 News the ride was terrifying because of how helpless she felt in the backseat and the situation's unpredictability.
"I didn’t know what to do, and then I got scared so the only thing I could do was record," Piazza said. "He doesn’t care about anybody’s feelings so why would he care about hurting me or my kid.”
Piazza is hoping her story will raise awareness for the danger of ride-sharing services and hopes it will be a warning to other women who use ride-sharing services. She hopes more women, before they take a ride, will share their location with a friend or family member.
