A group of women are improving the quality of life in Baldwin County.
From supporting local food drives to helping children escape physical and sexual abuse, Impact 100 Baldwin County supports non profits in a big way.
Impact 100 Baldwin County presidents, Suzanna Thornburg joined Shelby Myers on Fox 10 News at 4 to talk about some of its latest projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.