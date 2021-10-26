DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Impact 100 organization in Baldwin county handed out a total of $450,000 Tuesday night to five worthy non-profit groups.

That includes the Daphne Search and Rescue team who also won a grant in 2015.

The funds they walked away with will go a long way. And if you need an example of how, all you have to do is go back to the 2020 hurricane season.

Daphne Search and Rescue along with Spanish Fort PD used an inflatable boat with a jet drive to rescue two people almost a year ago during Hurricane Zeta.

That's a piece of equipment that they wouldn't have had if it weren't for the Impact 100 organization.

"It was one of the only vessels like that in the area, so we had the capabilities to be able to actually extract those gentlemen from the causeway. We basically drove the boat down the asphalt of the causeway to get where they were stranded,” Capt. Joshua Gibbs said.

The team along with The Historic Blakeley Foundation, the south Baldwin Literacy Council, the Alabama Free Clinic and Mary’s Shelter all received 90-thousand dollars.

The organization used this event to leave an "impact" on the community.

"We feel like we've done a pretty awesome job in donating 4.5-million dollars back to our community. And we're just thrilled to be able to do it each year," said President Suzanne Thornburg.

"The monies that we were granted tonight, we're going to use to purchase a custom-built vessel to be able to extend or capabilities and the amount of persons and gear that we can have on board," Gibbs said.

The organization is able to do this each year in part because of their membership fees.

So, more members equal more money for these grants.