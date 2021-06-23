Inclusive playground coming to Daphne Sports Complex to be finished by end of August

Construction kicking off this week on the all-inclusive playground headed for the Daphne Sports Complex.

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune has been championing for Project Sandbox since he was a City Councilman alongside Kiwanis of Daphne-Spanish Fort and Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast.

After years of hard work and fundraising, even through a pandemic, the $350,000 playground is off the ground and just weeks away from opening.

“Because its all-inclusive, because the platforms are so wide to where you can have two wheelchairs pass each other while playing, you can have able bodied kids with kids with all different kinds of disabilities play together, just makes it so much better,” said Mayor LeJuene.

Organizers say the project is doing more than just giving kids with varying needs and ability a place to play.

Its teaching kids and grown-ups nothing in life is one size fits all, and no matter how old we are, we still have plenty to learn from each other.

“They maybe have a problem with hearing or sight. This has everything that is possible for that. A regular playground has equipment just for children to play on. This goes beyond that,” said Ray Moore, with Kiwanis of Daphne and Spanish Fort.

Project Sandbox will be one of the few playgrounds of its kind in our area.

Some parents say they will be making the drive even from West Mobile when gates open at the end of August.

“I think that’s all you want as a parent, and its not any different when you have a kid with a disability. You want your kid to feel included, be happy, be able to do all the things,” said Jennifer Cooley, a parent of children of various abilities, “to have a place where your child is able to do all the same things as other kids…that’s really an exciting addition.”

We’re told the playground is expected to be finished in about two months.