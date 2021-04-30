FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health will offer vaccines, cancer screenings and more Saturday at the Arts and Crafts Festival in Fairhope.

The Infirmary Cancer Care mobile screening unit will be parked at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and North Section Street.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thomas Hospital will be giving the Pfizer shot to anyone age 16 and older.

Health care workers will also be on hand to provide health screenings, information and more.