FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health will offer vaccines, cancer screenings and more Saturday at the Arts and Crafts Festival in Fairhope.
The Infirmary Cancer Care mobile screening unit will be parked at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and North Section Street.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thomas Hospital will be giving the Pfizer shot to anyone age 16 and older.
Health care workers will also be on hand to provide health screenings, information and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.