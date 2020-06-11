BAY MINETTE, Ala. - From Saturday, June 20, through Sunday, July 5, Infirmary Health will host the first ever RIDEYELLOW Virtual Ride.
RIDEYELLOW is an annual charity bike ride, which traditionally takes place at Halliday Park in Bay Minette. Participants for this year’s ride can complete the 6-mile tribute ride or 10-, 20-, 32- or 64-mile bike ride from wherever is convenient and will submit their time virtually. All proceeds will still benefit Rapahope (formerly Camp Rap-A-Hope).
Founded in 2007 by Ann White-Spunner and Mary Trufant, RIDEYELLOW was started to raise awareness and funds for cancer. To date, the charity bike ride has donated more than $538,000 to cancer charities. Infirmary Health is dedicated to continuing the ride’s original mission by hosting virtually this year and donating all proceeds to Rapahope, a local, not-for-profit that is dedicated to bringing joy to the childhood cancer journey. They offer a variety of therapeutic camping programs free of charge for children with cancer and their families.
“RIDEYELLOW has become a staple in the Bay Minette community,” states Ben Hansert, President North Baldwin Infirmary. “We are proud to host a virtual ride this year and to continue supporting Rapahope. We especially thank Starla Chapman for serving as our honorary chair, and we look forward to seeing everyone in Halliday Park again next year.”
Registration for the RIDEYELLOW Virtual Ride closes on June 20 at midnight. Riders can participate in the virtual ride wherever is easiest from them, including at the North Baldwin Fitness Center, on their stationary home bike, in their neighborhood or in the traditional road format. Times must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 5.
Visit rideyellow.org to register or learn more about the virtual ride. Help RIDEYELLOW continue its mission of giving back to cancer charities by registering for the virtual ride today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.