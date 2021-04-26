FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health will be offering vaccines, cancer screening, information and more at the upcoming Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival.

On Saturday, May 1, the Infirmary Cancer Care mobile screening unit will be parked at the intersection of Magnolia Ave. and North Section Street.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thomas Hospital will provide Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to anyone age 16 and older, and Infirmary Health teams will be there to provide health screenings, information and more.