FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health will be offering vaccines, cancer screening, information and more at the upcoming Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival.
On Saturday, May 1, the Infirmary Cancer Care mobile screening unit will be parked at the intersection of Magnolia Ave. and North Section Street.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thomas Hospital will provide Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to anyone age 16 and older, and Infirmary Health teams will be there to provide health screenings, information and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.