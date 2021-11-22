Inflation keeping number of families facing holiday hunger high

Thanksgiving is just a few days away…and if you and your family are struggling to make ends meet and need some holiday food…there are several local places that are happy and ready to help.

One of them is Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort.

They’ve already given a full refrigerator full of holiday food to more than one thousand families in Baldwin County, and hoping to feed at least another 500 by the time Turkey Day rolls around.

This year they decided to start distributing holiday food early, giving folks a chance to pick up their Thanksgiving feasts with their normal groceries all month long.

Tomorrow morning is their last food distribution before Thanksgiving and they are telling us as of now they still have plenty of food and helping hands to go around for anyone who needs it.

They tell us while numbers of families experiencing holiday hunger in our area has gone down since last year, inflation and the lasting impacts of the pandemic still have more families in need than in past years.

“What was costing ten dollars is now costing 14 dollars for a family. The reality is, inflation will impact families with what they can put in their buggy and on their tables and in their refrigerators,” said Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos, “inflation is a concern it may bring more families to us because they will work hard to stretch 20 dollars, but 20 dollars can only be stretched so far.”

Servos says luckily the pantry hasn’t had to deal with any supply chain issues and shortages, thanks in part to the generosity of the Baldwin County community as well as their planning ahead, stocking up on frozen turkeys as early as June and July.

Their Thanksgiving food distribution will run from 9 am to noon tomorrow at their location off Highway 31 in Spanish Fort.

If you’d like to help with donations, food, or by volunteering, click here for more information.